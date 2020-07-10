Mayor Winnecke’s Traveling City Hall Visits Anthony Oates Park

As long as he has been the Mayor of Evansville, Lloyd Winnecke has hosted monthly Traveling City Halls. Like the name suggests, he and other city officials travel around the city and hold public meetings to discuss various issues in Evansville. Those town hall meetings had to be suspended over the last several month, for obvious reasons, but now they are back.

Mayor Winnecke's next Traveling City Hall will be on Wednesday, July 15th from 5pm-7pm at Anthony Oates Park. If you have questions involving local government, this really is the perfect opportunity to ask them of the mayor and Evansville city department heads in an intimate, one-on-one setting.

The Reopen Evansville Task Force and Feed Evansville will be on there to hand out free protective masks and meal boxes to those in need. There will also be representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau available to answer any questions about the 2020 Census count process.

It should go without saying (but I'm gonna say it anyway) that anyone who attends is expected to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask when less than six feet away from others.

Traditionally, the Traveling City Halls have taken place on the last Wednesday of each month. July 15th is clearly NOT the last Wednesday in July, so this is a special occasion. Future dates for 2020 Traveling City Hall meetings have not been scheduled at this time.