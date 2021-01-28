Bosse Field May Be Over a Century Old But It Still Has Eyes and Ears so Don’t Trespass

One of my favorite places to visit in Evansville is Bosse Field. For one, Bosse Field is the third oldest working ballpark in America, coming in just behind Fenway and Wrigley. The ballpark was built in 1915, and has a lot of cool history, it's also where our very own Evansville Otters play!

Unfortunately lately Bosse Field has been seeing some people trespass, and the Otters want to remind you that when the ballpark is closed, you aren't allowed in. They ask that you respect the rules, and when you don't they have eyes and ears that will tell on you.

There have been some overly anxious “Otters fans” visiting the ballpark and trespassing during non-business hours recently. Even though Bosse Field is 105+ years old, it still has its eyes and ears. We see you. Help our “fans” become more aware that they are on video and deter them from trespassing after hours by sharing this post.

The photos are black and white, and hard to distinguish who is in the picture, but you can clearly see the times and dates. One photo is of a person taken at 11:23PM on January 21, and the next photo is of two individuals at 1:59AM on January 23rd. Obviously Bosse Field isn't open in the middle of the night. So please be aware that if you are trespassing at Bosse Field they can see you.

As much as I miss watching Otters games and drinking beer at Brewfest at Bosse Field, I'll wait until the season starts before I give Bosse Field a visit. Until then, I'll be dreaming of baseball season! Go Otters!!

