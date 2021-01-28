VHS Updates Status on 24 Cats Recently Delivered to the Shelter

It's been just over a week since the Vanderburgh Humane Society announced on their Facebook page they had a resident surrender 24 cats to them all at once, four of which were pregnant. A intake of animals that would cost the shelter roughly $9,000 after getting them all up to speed on their shots, deworming, flea treatments, etc. On Wednesday, they gave us an update on their status, and things are looking good.

The shelter shared a video featuring five of the two dozen felines, all of which they've named after different characters from Disney/Pixar films, saying all five been processed and are ready for you to make them part of your family.

The video below features Riley & Joy (Inside Out), Gypsy (A Bug’s Life), Merida (Brave), and Elastigirl.

According to Executive Director Kendall Paul, all five have sweet personalities and are good around other cats. The adoption fee for each is $70 which covers the cost of their spay or neutering, the aforementioned vaccinations and treatments, as well as microchipping.

If you're interested in adopting any of these cats, or any other animal currently looking for their forever home, the VHS welcomes you to stop by anytime between Noon and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and visit with them to get to know them a little better and help decide which one is best for you.

If you know right now that you'll likely end up taking one home if you visit, or you're going to skip the visit because you know you've already decided you want to take one, you can work ahead a little bit by filling out the adoption paperwork ahead of time through the VHS website.

[Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society on Facebook]

