Dinner is Going to get a Lot Better in 2021 with these New Sauces

How many times are you sitting down to enjoy a meal at home and think, “Man, I really wish I had the perfect sauce to top this meal off.” Well, have no fear because those days are over. One of the most popular food chains is set to sell some of their best sauces for you to stock up on.

Chick-Fil-A will be selling a few of their signature sauces nationwide starting in 2021. A few lucky states/stores will be selling the sauces in mid-November. Unfortunately, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky did not make the cut. We’ll just have to wait patiently. To start Chick-Fil-A will be selling their Signature sauce and their Polynesian sauce in 16-ounce bottles. I am a little bummed out that they won’t be rolling out the BBQ sauce and I’m sure numerous people want their honey mustard. I guess we better take a few extra packets the next time we get a chicken sandwich.

One cool thing about Chick-Fil-A selling their sauces in stores is that the proceeds will be going back to their workers. All royalties that Chick-Fil-A inc. takes in from their sauces will go to their Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative. This program helps employees pay for their schooling. So, it’s a win-win. You get the delicious sauce whenever you want and someone gets help paying for college.

So, come sometime in 2021 you can grab one or both of the Chick-Fil-A sauces at Wal-Mart or Kroger. Or you will be able to grab the bottles at participating Chick-Fil-As.