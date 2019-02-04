CKB in Henderson Ending Daily Operations in March

Sad news out of Henderson today!

Google Maps

Today the owner of Commonwealth Kitchen and Bar (otherwise known as CKB) posted a video to their Facebook page explaining what's going on with the restaurant. After 6 years, they will be ending daily operations at CKB beginning March 2nd, so there's still time to enjoy those famous Brussels Sprouts before doors close.

Jason Munoz owner of CKB says in his video, "it's not goodbye, it's see you later."

We wish him all the best! And while I'll definitely miss that delicious CKB food, I am excited to see what he has in store for the future!