Real Christmas Tree Disposal In The Evansville Area 2021

Once Christmas is over, you will most likely want to get rid of your real Christmas tree. We have details on how you can dispose of your Christmas tree in the Evansville area this year.

Evansville Christmas Tree Disposal

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will offer the annual Christmas tree disposal service starting Monday, December 27th, through Friday, January 14th, 2022. Republic Services will collect Christmas trees on the day of the regular trash pick-up. All you have to do is place your tree next to your trash cart during that time period and they will pick it up for you.

According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Evansville residents who pay for trash and recycling with their monthly water and sewer bill are eligible for the Christmas tree disposal service. It should be noted that this service is not available to residents who live in apartment complexes, mobile home communities, outside the city limits, or for retail, commercial, and business customers.

How To Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Evansville

There is another option for you in Vanderburgh County to get rid of your Christmas tree. The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District will hold its annual Holiday Recycling event on Saturday, January 8, 2022, for those who would rather have their tree recycled. Drop off your tree at the Old Walmart West shopping center, located at 4551 University Drive, from 8 a.m. until noon. Randy’s Tree Service will grind the trees at no cost. The Holiday Recycling event will also accept gift cards, cardboard boxes, and other recyclable materials.

Recycle Your Christmas Tree In Henderson

The City of Henderson will be recycling live Christmas trees at Newman Park from December 26th through February 1st, 2022. The wood chips from the recycled trees will be used on the Canoe Creek Nature Trail in Newman Park. Residents can drop off their tree during this time period, but they must first remove all tinsel and decorations before dropping their tree off. For more information, click here.

Warrick County Christmas Tree Disposal

Warrick County residents will be able to drop off their real trees at the Warrick County Recycling And Resource Management District location on Pelzer Road in Boonville during regular business hours beginning on Monday, December 27th and will run through January 2022.

This is all of the Christmas tree disposal information that we have at this time. We will update this post as more information becomes available for other drop-off locations in the area. If your business/organization will be collecting Christmas trees in the Evansville area, please email me at travis@wkdq.com with that information and I will add it to this page.

