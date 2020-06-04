Check Out This AWESOME Indiana Swimming Hole Waterpark

Here's something else you can add to you summer bucket list with the family. Pine Lake Waterpark.

A few of my friends on Facebook shared a post about Pine Lake Waterpark in Berne, Indiana reopening for the season. I had never heard of Pine Lake before, so I visited their website to see what the hype from my friends was all about. After visiting their website, seeing all of their attractions, and finding out that they have good food there too (always important), I knew that I had to share it with you! It's a 60-year-old swimming hole that has grown into WAY MORE than just a lake.

Pine Lake Waterpark has so much to offer the entire family. They have 4 major slides, 10ft, 20ft, and 30ft jumps, cable ride, log walk, splash pad, and more! Oh, and you can even rent a duck boat. Yes, I said a duck boat.

Swimmers at Pine Lake Waterpark will receive one of two wristbands upon entering the facility. One for swimmers and the other for non-swimmers. Here's what they entail: Swimmers wristbands allow those that can swim on their own can use any of the attractions. Non-Swimmers wristbands are not permitted on the jumps, cable ride, red slide, or past the rope in the deep water.

The park is open Monday through Sunday beginning June 14, 2020 through Labor Day Weekend. Here's the cool thing...you won't have to break the bank to take the family because their prices are inexpensive. Ages 10 and up get into the park for $8, ages 4-9 get in for $6, and children under 4 are FREE!

I'm telling you, wait until you see Pine Lake Waterpark, you are going to want to visit it yourself.