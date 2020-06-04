Evansville’s NAACP President And Police Chief Share Open Dialogue

In these times of civil unrest, open dialogue is incredibly important. This morning we welcomed the President of the Evansville branch of the NAACP, Reverend Gerald Arnold and Evansville Police Chief, Billy Bolin into the studio to talk about the current events in our community and beyond and the systemic change that needs to take place for our community.

You can listen to the full conversation here:

For those that want to get involved and help in the fight for systemic change, below you will find resources as shared by our friends at Loudwire:

Help the family of George Floyd here.

Fight for Breonna Taylor here.

Help the family of Ahmaud Arbery here.

Want to help protesters? Donate to one or more community bail funds here.

Visit Movement For Black Lives for additional ways you can help the cause.

Want to connect with leaders building grass roots campaigns? Click here.

Are you an ally and want to learn more? Here are some anti-racism resources.