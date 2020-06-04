An annual tradition in the Tristate, the Highway 41 Yard sale spans 150 miles stretching across Kentucky from the Indiana state line to the Tennessee state line. A tradition full of bargains, deals and treasures. But like so many events planned across the Tristate, the annual Highway 41 Yard Sale has been cancelled for 2020 after Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear made his public briefing on June 3, 2020.

The yard sale, originally planned for June 26th & 27th, has been cancelled but there is a chance that it could be rescheduled, according to the official Facebook page.