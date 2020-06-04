Neighborly Nextdoor Post Reminds us to ‘Look for the Helpers’

If you are on the Nextdoor app or website, you've probably seen all kinds of posts from your neighbors. Let's be honest, sometimes they aren't the nicest, so when I came across this bit of good news, I had to share it.

In a time when we just keep seeing bad news, I like to go back to a popular quote from the one and only Mr. Rogers, "When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, “Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”

Matt Robinson is reaching out to thank one of those helpers. Someone in his neighborhood was kind enough to mow his grass. Here's his story, in his own words.

"To whoever mowed my grass today...Thank you. I’ve had just about everything that could go wrong go absolutely off the rails in the past six weeks including my attempts to replace the carburetor on my mower. I went through two different (although eerily similar and advertised to work with my mower) carburetors, finally getting the third “right” one; only to find that it was missing a small plastic piece that connected to the choke. Life hasn’t been great, and I’ll be the first to admit that I haven’t done everything I could to take care of my yard, which was nothing short of embarrassing. So thank you, kind stranger. That random act of kindness made things just a little bit better during some difficult times, and it means the world to me."

The post is getting a lot of great feedback.

"What a wonderful act of kindness!" - Kathy Clark

"Aww! That’s wonderful!!! Good people are out there! That’s for sure!" - Peggy Johns

"I can’t love this enough. We have had tough times in the past that made mowing nearly impossible. Sometimes it takes a stranger to restore faith in humanity." - Brooke Skinner

Matt went on to add, "There has been a pretty large response to this post, and I just wanted to say that despite all the negative things that are sometimes shared on this platform, never be afraid to share the good things that happen in our community. I’m glad this could encourage some of you."