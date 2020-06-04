It Takes A Village Yard Sale Coming Up As Well as Doggie Cafe

It Takes a Village No-Kill rescue in Evansville and Spencer county have had to miss out on big fundraising events in the beginning of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully they're able to host some now, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

ITV is having its annual yard sale on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the ITV Rescue Center, 1417 N. Stockwell Road. We are now accepting donations for items at our rescue center prior to the yard sale. Evansville's Doggie Cafe is also back!! As a bonus, it is the same day as the ITV Yard Sale! We will have tables set up for an outdoor cafe! We will also be serving food for purchase at a reasonable price. The outdoor cafe offers visitors a place to come to love on adorable, adoptable dogs of many varieties while enjoying food and drinks. You do not have to be looking to adopt to come by, just stop in and love on our adoptable dogs and get coffee and food. Of course, we always hope there is a “love connection” for people looking to adopt. So, come out for our Yard Sale and Doggie Cafe and support the homeless animals of ITV! **We will be practicing social distancing and request people to wear face coverings.

For all of the information on the ITV Yard Sale and Doggie Cafe, be sure to follow along on the ITV event page.