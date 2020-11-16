Check Out How Newburgh Siblings Were Cast on Supermarket ‘Sweep’

Usually the process to be cast on a televised game show or reality series involves an application process, and multiple interviews. Along time ago, I tried out for 'Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and I had to take a huge test. Shockingly, I did not make it to the next round.

Carlee and Casey Sincavage are formerly from Newburgh, and they are set to be contestants on the new version of the high-energy grocery competition show, 'Supermarket Sweep'. The siblings had a chance meeting with a show scout, and the rest...We'll find out in tonight's episode.

We had the chance to get some behind the checkout scoop ahead of their episode airing. Of course, we had to ask about the show's host and producer, Leslie Jones!

Interview with Carlee and Casey Sincavage

Cheer on Carlee and Casey tonight in the episode titled "Poppin’ Collars and Counting Dollars" at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, November 15, 2020 on ABC 25.