Catherine O’Hara Goes Viral on TikTok With ‘Home Alone’ Tribute

Let me start by saying that if you are not a fan of the ridiculously funny Catherine O'Hara, then you probably should stop reading this article - you might even want to re-evaluate your life, and get your priorities straight.

That was kind of aggressive wasn't it? Too much? Okay, my bad. Let's move on. Catherine O'Hara is one of the best imports we've gotten from Canada. The veteran actress has been making people laugh in films and on TV for over 40 years, most recently as Moira Rose, the eccentric matriarch of the Rose, family on Schitt's Creek (2015-2020). I think it's safe to say that biggest movie(s) she's been a part of are Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, in which she portrays Kate McCallister, the mother of young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), who somehow continues to be left alone...at home.

A TikTok video has emerged recently, showing a present-day Catherine, recreating a famous scene from Home Alone 2, alongside a 1992 Catherine. Nearly 30 years later and she nails it - the timing, the look, the scream - it's perfect. The clip is one of many shared on the cohclips page, which is "a fan account dedicated to the work of the amazing Catherine O’Hara!"

The clip is pretty amazing, but where it came from, and why it was even created is even more amazing. Back in June, actor Josh Gad had an episode of his web series Reunited Apart that was a tribute to the late, great, king of 80's movies, John Huges. Gad was able to get a bunch of stars from John's movies to recreate some of their iconic lines - folks like Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Jon Cryer, Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo, Steve Martin, and of course, Catherine O'Hara. I've watched it three times already, and I just can't get enough. Fans of 80's movies will agree.