These Beer Can Candles Are So Popular, Company Took A ‘Break’ To Make More

Since it's Christmas, you're probably racking your brain trying to figure out what to get the beer lover in your life, who has everything and if they don't they buy it for themselves, for Christmas. Why, not a beer can candle? I bet they don't have one of these.

Whatever beer you prefer, the Vernont County Cabin vendor, on Etsy, pretty much has you covered. Why not get a six or twelve pack? Ok, just get a case. It will match the they/you will be drinking.

And, if they are like me, different beers bring back different memories from my past. In fact most of the these canndles are in a can that takes me on a walk down memory lane. Wow, I've drank some beer in my life.

Take a look at these awesome smelling soy candles. FYI - they don't smell like beer. The reviews all say they smell amazinfg. They are poured and formed into real beer cans. It's genious really.

Due to a very high volume of interest and Christmas gift sales, Vermont County Cabin had to shut their Etsy acount down for a couple days to take a break and evaluate their inventory. Everybody wants one or six of these soy candles.

This seems like a very professional and business like way of saying they had to drink some more beer to have more empty cans for their candles. Am I right?



via GIPHY

That's NOT what they did, I don't think, but it sure sounds like it might be.



via GIPHY

I'm just teasing. Am I? Yes, I am. Anyway, here is a link to the Vermont County Cabin Etsy page, they will be up and running tomorrow, Friday, Decmeber 4th, 2020. You can order your candles HERE.

The Vermont County Cabin has a five star rating on Etsy. Everybody loves all of their products. This is what they had to say about their priducts.

Our handcrafted soy candles and beer soap are created by myself while my husband is the creative energy behind the wooden bowls. Connecting with our customers is the driving force behind the products that we create. Our mission is to extend the joy we feel for our craft to our customers by creating products that are inspirational, fun and unique. ~Lisa and Mike Celley

It's funny that these beer can candles are a thing, for two reasons. First, I grew up in a family that always had a either a cup of coffee or a beer int heir hand. As a child, on Christmas, I remember a dining room table full of PBR beer cans. Secondly, with all of those beer cans everywhere, NO one thought of melting some wax and making cool redneck candles out of them. Geez. Always a day late and a dollar short. LOL

Enter your number to get our free mobile app