Whether you want to show off your classic car or check out the best vintage vehicles around, there's something for everyone at the Eyeballerz Cruise-In at O'Charley's in Owensboro. There are so many fun things planned.

Eyeballerz & Christmas Wish

At the Christmas Wish headquarters back in 2017, I had the chance to meet the Gray family. A beautiful family that was on a mission. The mission is to raise money and donate to local charities in memory of their son. There wasn't a dry eye in the house when the story was shared about Johnathan Gray. I felt a kinship not only on that day but in all of the years since. It's hard to believe that it happened five years ago. So many children have received Christmas because of their generosity throughout the years. The entire team donates hundreds of hours helping Christmas Wish every year. For this and for so much more, we're forever grateful! Jonathan is looking down so proud of all that you do for the community.

Meet Johnathan Gray

Johnathan Gray had a passion for cars and people. He loved this community and his wonderful family and friends. His life was tragically cut short years ago on July 19th by a drunk driver. It was a blow to all who knew him. He accomplished so much in his short life and continues to inspire so many.

On July 19th, 2018 the family made this heartfelt social media post.

"For those new to Eyeballerz, today is the day that reminds us to hold our loved ones close. Today is the day that reminds us that life is too short. Today is the day that reminds us why we do what we do here at Eyeballerz. July 19th is the day we lost a father, a son, a brother, and the best friend anyone could have. Johnathan loved anything fast and enjoyed helping others so much that we decided the best way to memorialize him and carry on his legacy is to bring people together to help others in need through a car show. This will be our 4th show with him watching over. We hope that we are making you proud! Love and miss you!"

I wish that I could have met Johnathan!

Eyeballerz Mission

The Eyeballerz Car Show seeks to use the unique innovation vision of the automobile world, inspired by Johnathan Gray to change our community by raising funds for those in need. In addition, our Show creates and builds on scholarships with our local high schools for students seeking mechanic and welding degrees. The number one mission of Eyeballerz is to raise awareness of the impact of drinking and driving on us all. We invite everyone to our annual event to help us continue the inspiration sparked by Johnathan’s dream. By joining our team we can pull our efforts and resources together to use this one man’s vision to help others see through difficult times.

Eyeballerz Cruise-In at O'Charley's



Saturday is going to be beautiful in so many ways. The weather is going to be amazing, and there are so many fun things planned. Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at O'Charley's on June 18th, 2022 from 4 PM until 8 PM. Bring your cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, side by sides, or anything on wheels, and come out for a day of fellowship and fun for the entire family. There are going to be food specials, music, giveaways, and more!

7th Annual Eyeballerz Car Show [SAVE THE DATE]

