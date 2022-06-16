It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know.

WBKR WBKR loading...

It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.

Get our free mobile app

DeeAnn Rice DeeAnn Rice loading...

DeeAnn Rice Announces Closing

To all my loyal customers past and present I’m announcing my retirement. And with that said also comes the end of an Era. Oasis Tanning will be closing its doors for the last time as of July 31st, 2022. Tommy & I started this business from nothing to what it is now & I want to preserve this legacy in my dear Tommy’s Memory. Those of you who have minute packages & monthly packages need to come in to use those up in the next 45 days. Any questions or concerns you may have please call the salon. Thank you & appreciate you for doing business with us all these years & I will miss each & every one of you! This was an awesome ride, and this wasn’t an easy decision. Thanks again for all the love & support you have shown us these past 38 yrs of business! DeeAnn Rice (owner)

WBKR WBKR loading...

Customers Sound Off

Oasis Tanning Salon customers took to social media to share heartwarming sentiments.

Oh my. I've been coming there for years. I will miss you and your business. I understand. You've done a great job. Get good rest and do what makes you happy. - Diane Woods

Happy retirement! I’ve always enjoyed coming in to tan. Good luck! - Christa Hines Mattingly

I’ve appreciated you and your employees. Nothing but professional and I love the fact that you all remember my name. Love you all! - Jennifer Isbell

I hate to see you go but sometimes in our lives, it is time 4 a different season in our lives. I wish the best 4 you & your retirement. And sending love and prayers your smiling faces will be missed dearly. Thank u 4 all the great years at the best place in Owensboro to tan. - Robin Hedges

Congratulations! Retirement is Awesome!! I will always remember Tommy and his laugh! The best of luck to you! Hugs! - Cathy Brown

Thank Dee Ann Rice, Tommy Rice, and Kyle Rice... the yrs you sponsored my race car. The items you donated to give away. The great hospitality that you and the staff have always given me. The great people I met there. Always like family. Enjoy your retirement. I will see you around. Love ya! - Mikey Gray

Even though I understand & am very happy for you, you all will be missed somethin’ fierce. The good service I’ve received over the years is immeasurable! - Chris Johnson Matthews

It’s always sad to see such an awesome business close its doors but happy retirement to you DeeAnn. Well deserved! - Krista Lee Games

I'm sure it's an emotional time for the family, and we wish them all the best. Happy retirement!