Third Batch of Free Stage Concerts Announced for 2022 Indiana State Fair

So far, the 2022 Indiana State Fair has announced ten acts that will be performing on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage this summer, and they just released even more names. Keep scrolling to see the third wave of performers added to this year's fair.

Get our free mobile app

Previously Announced 2022 Acts

Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)

We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan - Wednesday, August 3

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, August 10

KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, August 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair) - Saturday, August 13

Zach Williams - Sunday, August 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, August 17

Carly Pearce - Friday, August 19

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, August 21

attachment-11227-004_-_Indiana_State_Fair_Campaign_Website_Hero_Image_Blue loading...

Indiana State Fair Details

The 2022 fair runs from Friday, July 29th through Sunday, August 21st at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The fair will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays during those three weeks. Along with all of the yummy food, rides, more food, exhibits, and more food, there is a bunch of great entertainment to see. I'm talking about entertainment that people would gladly pay a bunch of money to see, except at the state fair, it's free.

Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Your paid admission into the Indiana State Fair allows you to see some really amazing musicians. The second wave of concerts, much like the first, includes a wide variety of artists, providing something for just about any type of music fan attending the fair. Let's take a look.

Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30

Gone 2 Paradise (Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band) - Thursday, August 4

Travis Tritt - Friday, August 5

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Saturday, August 6

Too Fighters (Foo Fighters Tribute Band) - Thursday, August 11

Small Town (John Mellencamp Tribute Band) - Thursday, August 18

Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, August 20

28 Popular and Obscure Songs With 'Indiana' in Their Lyrics