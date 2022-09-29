BREAKING: Allegiant Air Flights Arriving and Departing Evansville Regional Cancelled 9/29/22

BREAKING: Allegiant Air Flights Arriving and Departing Evansville Regional Cancelled 9/29/22

CANVA

I love flying out of Evansville Regional Airport to Orlando, Florida. But what throws a wrench in your vacation plans? Mother nature. The hurricane / tropical storm situation is affecting travelers here in the Tri-State.

Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hangs on as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Allegiant Air Flights Cancelled Thursday, September 29, 2022

fly evv
loading...

Follow The Latest Flight Updates | Allegiant Arrivals and Departure Times

fly evv
loading...

Red Cross Response

Today more than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts as Ian makes landfall.

Before the storm, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. Emergency response vehicles are also pre-positioned across the state. We have also sent several hundred blood products to Florida ahead of the storm to ensure patients continue to have access to a readily available blood supply.

Donate to the Red Cross Hurricane relief HERE.

To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, please contact us at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Hurricane Ian: Red Cross Prepares from American Red Cross on Vimeo.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See America's 50 Best Beach Towns

Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub, released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here. From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.
Categories: Evansville News, Newsletter, Videos, What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WGBFAM