BREAKING: Allegiant Air Flights Arriving and Departing Evansville Regional Cancelled 9/29/22

I love flying out of Evansville Regional Airport to Orlando, Florida. But what throws a wrench in your vacation plans? Mother nature. The hurricane / tropical storm situation is affecting travelers here in the Tri-State.

Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore hangs on as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

Allegiant Air Flights Cancelled Thursday, September 29, 2022

fly evv fly evv loading...

fly evv fly evv loading...

Red Cross Response

Today more than 500 trained Red Cross disaster workers are on the ground in Florida to support sheltering and relief efforts as Ian makes landfall. Before the storm, the Red Cross moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of relief supplies into the region to be prepared to help as many as 60,000 people. Emergency response vehicles are also pre-positioned across the state. We have also sent several hundred blood products to Florida ahead of the storm to ensure patients continue to have access to a readily available blood supply.

Donate to the Red Cross Hurricane relief HERE.

To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, please contact us at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Hurricane Ian: Red Cross Prepares from American Red Cross on Vimeo.

Get our free mobile app