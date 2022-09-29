Handsome and Energetic Indiana Shelter Dog Needs Fetching Family [WATCH]
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society.
Meet Remi
Hi, my name is Remi – I’m a one-year-old shepherd/lab mix and I’m on my way to being the best boy ever! I just need a little guidance, but I swear I’m almost there. I will sit, play fetch (still working on that retrieving part), be gentle when taking treats, and love everyone I meet. My previous home didn’t have the time for my puppy energy, I would really benefit from living in an active home with a yard or regular running buddy. If you’re looking for a best friend to grow with, come meet me at the VHS! My adoption fee is $150 and includes my neuter, microchip, and vaccinations.
Browse all adoptable pets at vhslifesaver.org.
What is happening at the VHS?
Last week, we were low on supplies and space. We reached out for help and WOW, you all delivered!! 101 adoptions and enough litter and food to hold us over for a little while. While we’re not out of the woods yet, things are certainly looking better and we are humbled by the public’s support! 🐾 Let’s keep the momentum going!!
- VHS
