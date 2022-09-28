Gorgeous Indiana Airbnb is the Perfect Private Getaway to Relax and Enjoy Fall – See Photos

During the months of Fall, it's the perfect time to take a long weekend to enjoy the cooler temperatures, festivals, and Fall foliage. What better way to do that, than an Airbnb? I found the perfect one that is only three hours away from the Tristate area.

It's called Peaceful Pines. located in Terre Haute, IN. Since I grew up in the Haute, I know how beautiful it can be in the Fall. When I saw this place, I immediately felt warm and fuzzy. With three bedrooms and two baths, it sleeps six people. Just the right size for a family or friends' getaway.

Joni, the Airbnb Host, describes Peaceful Pines like this,

Comfort and relaxation are the cornerstones of Peaceful Pines, an eight-acre landscape with a traditional log cabin and quaint guest cabin located on a pond. The log cabin has an open concept, a loft, and updated amenities including a wraparound deck, screened-in porch, round hot tub, and more. A one-of-a-kind guest house compliments the traditional log cabin for your crew or additional guests.

Gorgeous Terre Haute, Indiana, Airbnb is perfection

Read some of the amazing reviews and see beautiful photos of this relaxing getaway located at the Crossroads of America.

I loved everything about the peaceful pines! Everything you could need is readily available, it’s private, it’s clean and it’s peaceful. Definitely will be back! - Casey

What an awesome, fun, beautiful place! Stayed with 4 college friends and we have not seen each other in 40 years! Did not leave this comfortable place with all the necessary accommodations all weekend! - Cathy

We had so much fun at the cabin. It is better than described. The cabin and guest house were clean and well maintained. Joni made sure every little detail was taken care of, down to the “sweetest” little s’more welcome basket!

The view of the pond off of the deck is so peaceful. And the hot tub was a huge hit with my kids (bonus!). - Allie

"Peaceful Pines" was a perfect stay. Lovely location is private, without being isolated. The facilities are clean, maintained, and well-appointed. The pond is frequented by birds and other wildlife. We enjoyed fishing, campfire, and more. Inside and out, the spaces are comfortable with scenic views and beautiful finishes. A wonderful place to relax and rejuvenate! - Marianne

This cabin is paradise! The perfect first getaway for my mom, my baby, and me. We loved the spaciousness of the main cabin and the privacy of having an additional guest cabin. We did Turkey Run state park one day and Shakamak the next; we hope to make this trip and this cabin an annual tradition! - Michelle

This was a perfect getaway to be away from it all. My two teens and I enjoyed relaxing. It was very hot the days we were there. We spent moments on the deck or in the house relaxing. It was beautiful to watch the sunset at night. The cabins were clean and beautifully set up, very romantic. Being able to have all the information beforehand about the place and amenities close by really helped prepare us. We only left once for dinner. Definitely a gem in Indiana. - Misa

The stay was so peaceful and relaxing. I really enjoyed the hot tub at night. It has a secluded feel but not too far from the store if you need anything. The beds were super comfy and the shower was amazing. The kitchen appliances were very extravagant. Super cozy and the best romantic getaway my boyfriend and I had in a while. Definitely recommend to anyone looking for a romantic relaxing getaway. I was super impressed and will most likely be coming back again sometime ❤️ - Kylee

Perfect little getaway! Beautiful property with two amazing cabins. Loved the back deck and front screened-in porch! Has everything you need, highly recommend it, and plan to come back! - Andrew

We adored this listing, thank you so much for sharing your cabin with us. We caught plenty of fish in the pond, enjoyed the hot tub, and saw lots of wildlife. (bring binoculars!) The aesthetic of this cabin is just gorgeous, with the combination of luxury and nature.... - Brooke

Amazing place. Very peaceful. The amount of land is actually more than it looks. Both houses are decorated wonderfully. - Nicholas

This was just what we needed. The place had so many unexpected welcoming touches! Pillow spray, white noise machine, a welcome note. The heated floors were amazing. The bed was so comfortable. We got to see a lot of wildlife on the pond including a bald Eagle! - Brittany

When I go to Terre Haute, I have several places I can stay, but I want to stay at Peaceful Pines.

Joni has gone all out for this incredible Airbnb. Get more details info, see more photos and book your stay, HERE.

