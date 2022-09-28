You Can Get Adult Happy Meals Starting in October

You're never too old for a Happy Meal, and McDonald's will be offering them specifically for adults.

Every kid growing up loved to go to McDonald's. The best part, aside from playing in the playground, was ordering a Happy Meal. Why? The obvious reason is the toy. We all had the same rule too. You can't play with the toy until you finished your Happy Meal. Looking back, we had so many great toys that came with Happy Meals, but my favorite was the Power Rangers action figures when the movie came out in 1995.

As we got older, McDonald's released a Mighty Kids Meal which was designed for kids who were a little older and came with more food.

However, once we became adults, we had to settle for a regular meal at McDonald's...no toys included. That's all going to change this October, as McDonald's will be releasing Happy Meals...for adults.

Get our free mobile app

McDonald's Adult Happy Meals

This October, you can order a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box at McDonald's. The meal is a collaboration between the streetwear brand, Cactus Plant Flea Market and the fast food chain. The Cactus Plant Flea Market Box is a limited-edition Happy Meal for adults designed using Cactus Plant Flea Market’s recognizable art style. You'll be able to order this adult Happy Meal in-restaurant, in the drive-thru, by delivery or on the McDonald's App starting Oct. 3, while supplies last.

What's in a Cactus Plant Flea Market Box at McDonald's?

According to a press release from McDonald's, these adult Happy Meals have everything you love about Happy Meals and more!

We're serving up some of our most popular menu items - choose between a Big Mac® with 100% pure beef patties topped with our fan-favorite Big Mac sauce, or our perfectly crispy 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®. And we're also throwing in World Famous Fries® and a drink for the ultimate meal.

McDonalds Cactus Plant Flea Market Box McDonald's USA, LLC loading...

That's a major upgrade from a child's Happy Meal, but what about the toy? Don't worry, McDonald's didn't forget the most important part of a Happy Meal!

What's a boxed meal at McDonald's without a surprise inside? Open it up to find one of four collectible figurines made just for the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box – Grimace®, the Hamburglar®, and Birdie® are back and are now joined by Cactus Buddy!, exclusively within the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box.

McDonalds Cactus Plant Flea Market Box inside McDonald's USA, LLC loading...

McDonald's was very quick to add that these adult Happy Meals are limited edition, however, they never said how long you have to get your hands on them. Usually when a company says "while supplies last", they expect people to buy items up rather quickly, so I would try to get one sometime early next week to ensure that you can get an adult Happy Meal before they're all gone!

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.