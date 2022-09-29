What Are Your Shopping Pet Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping.
My two biggest are aisles that are way too small to be able to get around people who use the grocery store as a social meeting place, and those who use the grocery store as a social meeting place. My aisle rage is real and I can't help it.
I'm sure you have things that drive you crazy, too. Even if you love shopping, something must bother you. So, I asked you for your shopping pet peeves and they came in fast and furious.
Top shopping pet peeves
