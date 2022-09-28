Pumpkin & Pickle Festival Coming To Kentucky & We’ve Got All The Yummy Details
This weekend promises to be super fun with the Pumpkin & Pickle Festival rolling into town. It’s out with the sunflowers and in with pumpkins and we have all the fun details.
HAVE YOU HEARD OF THE COTTAGE ON HWY 56?
Just a few miles from Owensboro at 6869 KY-56 you’ll find the sweetest little black and white farm stand full of delicious goodies and delightful faces waiting to take your order.
Marlena Knight and her husband, David own Knight farms on Highway 56. The Cottage is a warm and welcoming old farmhouse with a going-to-grandma’s house feel on the west end of Daviess County.
TELL ME ALL ABOUT THE PUMPKIN & PICKLE FESTIVAL
If you love pickles prepare your tastebuds. They will be pickling everything in sight. From Fried Dill Pickles, Pickle Popsicles, Pickle Corn Muffins, Pickle Popcorn, Pickle Juice Shots, Pickle Cotton Candy, and a variety of canned pickles and pickle dips.
We attended the Pickle Fest last year and our family was a little apprehensive about the pickle cotton candy and popcorn and it was absolutely delicious. Think sweet and salty. Marlene even made her own Pickle seasoning to go on the cotton candy. She goes all out for the events at The Cottage.
This year since the sunflowers are gone they are bringing in the pumpkins so expect lots of pumpkin-flavored treats and activities.
Mini muffins are one of our favorites.
The pickles both dill and bread and butter are so good.
Come get all the treats.
DON’T LIKE PICKLES DON’T WORRY
Our family visits The Cottage quite often and we love getting min muffins or having lunch together and just hanging out. They have a quaint little coffee shop and the best caramel bars on this side of heaven.
When Marlena first opened The Cottage she said she wanted to bring the community closer together and she has been doing that with fun events and activities at The Cottage.
Marlene is fabulous if you get a chance to meet her make sure you do!
It will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.Click here to view photo gallery
