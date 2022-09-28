This is Indiana’s Best Pumpkin Patch

With fall upon us, you and the family might be ready to make plans to visit a pumpkin patch or two, but where is the best one in Indiana?

It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. Indiana in general is a great place for fall activities. One of the most popular places to visit this time of year is pumpkin patches. We have so many to choose from in the state, but which one is the best?

Obviously, that is pretty subjective. Everyone has their favorite and preferences when it comes to pumpkin patches. However, Reader's Digest recently released its list of the best pumpkin patches in each state for 2022. When it comes to what they chose for Indiana, you can find it in the heart of the state, near Indianapolis.

Get our free mobile app

The Best Pumpkin Patch in Indiana

According to Reader's Digest, the best pumpkin patch in Indiana is Waterman's Family Farm in Indianapolis.

Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about the pumpkin patch:

Waterman’s Family Farm has two locations—a large one in Indy and a smaller spot in Greenwood. The big farm usually has a grab bag of crazy stuff lined up for its annual fall festival, including a pumpkin-eating “dinosaur,” camel rides, a straw mountain, an exotic-animal meet-and-greet (really!), and lots of live music. Prices haven’t been posted for this year as of this writing but hey, ring-tailed lemurs and hot cider are enough for us.

You can learn more about Waterman's by visiting their Facebook or website. It looks like a blast. Plus you can take a look at a couple of other pumpkin patches we have here in Southern Indiana below.

Check Out Lark Ranch In Loogootee, Indiana

Fall Fun At Mayse Farm Market In Evansville