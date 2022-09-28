Is Your Company ‘Quiet Firing’ You? 5 Signs to Look Out For
Is quiet firing management's answer to quiet quitting?
If you've been on social media lately, you've likely seen endless posts about burnt out employees who are quiet quitting their jobs.
Quiet quitting describes employees who do the bare minimum (i.e. only their assigned job description) at the workplace. Experts say quiet quitting comes with benefits such as combating workplace burnout and setting professional boundaries.
In contrast, quiet firing occurs when employers intentionally push their employees out the door by treating them poorly, giving them harsh criticism or unreasonably stacking their workloads, eventually forcing employees to quit.
According to The Hill, this uncouth approach keeps businesses from having to lay people off, fire them directly or offer severance pay. Sadly, some employees don’t even realize this is happening to them.
Below, here are five red flags to look for if you think you are being nudged out of your job.
- 1
Refusing to Give an Employee a Raise for Years
If your boss refuses to pay you properly or explain why your co-workers are getting raises and promotions while you're not, this is a red flag. If you work as hard as your colleagues but fall flat on the financial line, your boss might be trying to quiet fire you.
- 2
Overlooking an Employee for a Deserved Promotion
If your boss often passes you over for advancement opportunities, or promotes other team members while overlooking your accomplishments, you might want to start freshening up your resume.
- 3
Abruptly Changing an Employee's Tasks or Role
If your job expectations or workload changes without your input or consent, career experts warn this may be a sign to "accept the way it is or just leave."
- 4
Overburdening an Employee With Unnecessary or Difficult Work
Employee burnout is at an all-time high, and it's no shock that stress and exhaustion can make your workday more difficult. Beware if your boss often reshuffles your work priorities, adds additional tasks, cancels or schedules unnecessary meetings, or otherwise makes your schedule difficult to manage.
- 5
Setting Unrealistic or Impossible Expectations for Employees
Receiving unreasonable performance improvement plans, unachievable timelines or a general lack of support from your employers are likely signs your company don't care about your success.