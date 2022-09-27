Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.

It was so hard for her, and hard for the grandparents, too. All we wanted to do was snuggle the baby girl we had waited for and worried about, but we all had to wait. When Violet finally came home, it was on Mother's Day. That day, her big sister, Norah, held her and just looked at her face for a big part of the day. It was precious to see how much love they shared even without meeting for several months. Their first time together was beautiful.

When I saw this video of a big sister refusing to give her NICU baby brother to Mom, it made my heart happy. It reminded me of our own experience with our baby's long-awaited homecoming and it filled my heart with happiness.

It's moments like these that remind us that the love of a family is so tender, caring, and sometimes possessive. LOL

Mom had this to say about the video.

Beck was born 2 months early and had to spend 2 months in the NICU. Because of covid, his older siblings were not allowed to visit him so FaceTime was the only thing they had to see their baby brother. After 2 months in the NICU, we got to bring Beck home. When my husband and I arrived in the driveway, my mother-in-law and kids were all waiting by the door. Lyriss, Beck's sister who is two was absolutely over the moon and wanted to hold him right away. Once I put him in her arms I couldn’t get him back. She has been taking care of him ever since lol.

❤️

