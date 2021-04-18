Miller Lite Wants To Remind You It’s ‘Almost’ Miller Time

Most adults are able to get both doses of one of the COVID-19 vaccines. It makes us all dream things getting back to normal. Getting together, laughing, taking, hugging like we used to. It makes me feel so happy to even think about it.

Miller Lite is excited too. They are doing something kinda brilliant to remind us that Miller Time is just around the corner. They are selling limited time one sleeve t-shirts for $10. That way, it’s easy access to get your vaccine. Plus, the proceeds are going to a great cause, the United States Bartenders Guild.

shop.millerlite.com

Don’t you love this idea? The whole concept just made me smile because the sooner we get most people vaccinated, the sooner we can feel safer and more relaxed when we go out. #MillerTime

A shirt like this would have come in very handy when I got both of my vaccination shots. Without thinking it through, both times I wore a shirt with long sleeves and tight cuffs. So, I had to practically take my shirt off. Lucking, there was a partition that separated the vaccination area from the already vaccinated people who were waiting their required 15 minutes. Otherwise, all of them would have seen parts of me I had not intended. Even so, I would have done it anyway. I was going to get my vaccines shots no matter what. Nothing was going to stop me, even having to take off my shirt. LOL