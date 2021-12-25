All the Best Holiday Films are set in Illinois

When it comes to holiday movies there is no place better to set them than Illinois, the list of holiday movies that take place in Illinois is honestly second to none!

Get our free mobile app

I know there are a ton of great holiday films set in New York City, Home Alone 2, Elf, Miracle on 34th Street, to just name a few BUT have you seen the number of great holiday films that are set in the Land of Lincoln?

I found this list on timeout.com that ranked the 11 Best Holiday Films Set in Chicago, and that list includes really underrated Holiday films like Fred Claus, Christmas with the Kranks (starring Tim Allen, is Tim Allen the sneaky GOAT of Christmas Films?), A Bad Moms Christmas, The Christmas Chronicles, and one of the funniest holiday movies ever (and maybe most inappropriate ever made) Office Christmas Party. That list of movies alone is enough to make the case for Illinois being the holiday film king, BUT don't forget about the fact that the two greatest holiday movies of all time (in my opinion) are also set in Illinois with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Home Alone.

Another list from screenrant.com reminds us that movies like Surviving Christmas were set in Chicagoland, as well as Planes, Trains, and Automobiles is all about getting back to Chicago. I would argue that I know PT&A is technically a Thanksgiving movie, we are talking about the "holidays" and it is just a brilliant movie all around.

To me, it's pretty obvious that Illinois and the Chicagoland area dominate when it comes to the state/city where the best holiday movies are set. Did I miss any major ones?

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Thanksgiving movies of all time