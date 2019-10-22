Aldi Is Selling A Wine Advent Calendar For 2019

If you're someone who likes to get an advent calendar each year, and you also enjoy wine, Aldi is selling something this year that will get you in the holiday spirit for sure.

Aldi

You can count down the days until Christmas this December with the Festive Collection Wine Advent Calendar that features 24 small bottles of wine. According to Aldi's website, the advent calendar will have "unique wines from some of the most popular growing regions in the world."

I know there are quite a few wine lovers here in the Tri-State that would love to get their hands on this. You won't be able to find these in stores until November 6th. According to Bustle, it looks like it might run you $69.99. That may seem like a hefty price, but for all of the wine that you get, I think it may be worth it.

Oh, and if you're not a fan of wine, Aldi will also be selling other advent calendars like the Emporium Selection Advent Cheese Calendar, Beer Advent Calendar, and several children's advent calendars. They will also have a Sparkling Wine Countdown to the New Year Calendar. You know, just in case you weren't ready for the wine fun to end at Christmas.

Do you have someone in your life (maybe yourself) that would like to have fun with these advent calendars?