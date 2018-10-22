Albion Fellows Bacon Center Kicks Off 1st Annual iCare Event

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. This October, Domestic Violence (DV) Awareness Month, Albion Fellows Bacon Center is taking a stand and speaking out against DV with the launch of iCare™.

“iCare is an exciting opportunity for our community to take a stand against domestic violence,” says Kristie Byrns, Executive Director of Albion. “It takes a community of advocates working together to understand this problem and to collectively say NO MORE to domestic violence. Join us in October to bring this problem out of the darkness and into the light. Together we can realize our vision of a violence free future and eliminate the generational cycle of abuse.”

Businesses and individuals are encouraged to register to participate and join us in raising awareness. iCare will culminate on Friday, October 26, iCare Day, when our community is encouraged to come together and wear a symbolic “black eye” and lapel sticker reading “Ask Me Why iCare,” as well as participate in a rally outside of Old National Bank on Riverside Drive beginning at 11:00 am.

Participating businesses are encouraged to conduct a fundraising event within their workplace to help raise funds to ensure that those who have made the courageous decision to leave their abuser have access to safe shelter and support services.

Those who are interested in joining the iCare™ initiative still have time to sign up! Contact Mallorie Cloum at 812-422-9372 to register. For more information, visit albionfellowsbacon.org and explore iCare under the “Join Our Cause” tab.

[Source: Albion Fellows Bacon Center]