After Almost 800 Years the “Christmas Star” will Return in 2020

As the end of the year draws closer, I am sure that we all are thinking back on everything that has happened. It’s been a bit nutty, to say the least. However, there is something that is going to happen this year that I think might be (knock on wood) a good sign for things to come.

For the first time in almost 800 years, 794 to be exact, we will be able to see “The Christmas Star”. Well, not so much a star as it is two planets being very close to one another. During the winter solstice this year the planets Jupiter and Saturn will come, from Earth’s vantage point, very close together. This will create what looks like a very bright star in the sky. The last time these two planets were this close together happened back in March during the year 1226. Yeah, that’s a long time.

If you are wanting to see this rare occurrence take place, you’ll need to be ready on December 21. For about 45 minutes after the sun sets, you’ll be able to see “The Christmas Star” in the southwest portion of the sky. How cool is that? Even if you aren’t interested that in space you have to admit it’s a neat thing to know you are seeing something that has not happened since the middle ages.

I am really not trying to jinx things here but I think this could be a good sign. After the crazy year, we have all had the fact that the “Christmas Star” will be visible the week of Christmas is pretty awesome. Happy stargazing!