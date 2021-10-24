We've teamed up with our rescue friends in Posey County, Indiana. Each week we share an adoptable dog from PC Pound Puppies and an adoptable feline friend from Posey Humane Society as well as details on how you can make them a forever part of your home. Let me introduce you to your next best friend.

Meet Spanky

Spanky has had a bit of a rough go of things as of late. He came to our rescue friends more than a little unhealthy with some really terrible dental issues and skin infections. Luckily for Spanky, he found himself with some of the most caring humans to care for him. This ten-year-old guy weighs just 13 pounds and is good with other dogs, still has a lot of spunk, and does enjoy a good car ride. He also prefers to sleep with his people, and frankly, at his age and all he's been through, this guy deserves nothing less. According to PC Pound Puppies,

He recently had a dental and at least half of his teeth were removed due to infection. He has lost vision in his left eye and he has no natural tears so he requires daily prescription eye drops for life. His hair is growing back but he is still getting medicated baths 3 x week. We believe that Spanky had been fed table scraps with his previous owner so switching over to kibble has been a challenge. His foster mom has agreed to compromise and he gets half kibble and half chicken.

And the more we got to looking at Spanky, the more he resembled Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Adoptable Indiana Dog Looks Just like Zero from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' When I was scrolling through Facebook the other day, I came across an adoptable little dachshund named Spanky. A profile shot of this cute little guy reminded me of a very famous movie dog - Jack Skellington's dog Zero from The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Spanky has had his own journey and though once was close to death, is very much alive and healthy!

If you are a regular follower of our page then you already know Spanky. He came to us when his owner was unable to care for him anymore and he was in terrible health. When we picked him up, the word “hospice” was used. I get it, he had a skin infection, covered in fleas, severely underweight, both ears were infected, his mouth was so bad you could smell the infection from 6 feet away. Well, just look at him now! We estimate he’s about 10years young. Spanky is healthy, happy and living his best life! Spanky, who goes by the name “Wein” in his foster home is super loving, great in the car, preferably sleeps with his people and ready to meet his new family!

Want to know more about Spanky? Check him out on Facebook

Get our free mobile app

The PC Pound Puppies standard adoption fee is $175 ($250 for puppies 6 months and under, or small dogs 15lbs or below) which covers a portion of the dog's vetting costs. The adoption process includes the completion of an application followed by an interview. If you're interested in adding this pup to your family, you can fill out an adoption application here. The adoption process does require a completed application as well as an interview. The rescue will not schedule a meet and greet without having first received a completed application.

You can get in touch with PC Pound Puppies by email at pcpoundpuppies1@gmail.com or by phone at 812-483-4341. They do respond to inquiries and adoption applications at the earliest opportunity, but please remember to be patient as they are volunteers who all work full-time jobs. They always do their best to return messages and schedule adoption interviews within a couple of days of receiving your application. Again, you can submit an application here.

Posey Humane Society

Meet Three Kittens in Mittens

These three kittens are the cutest thing in mittens you will see all day and one - or all of them - could be your new best friend. Bubbles is the female in the bunch but she and her male counterparts, all born April 29, 2021 and all six months old, have all been spayed and neutered. They are also up to date on their vaccines and are microchipped as well. With an adoption fee of just $40 each, why not take them all home with you?

Posey Humane Society has plenty of other kitties as well as lots of dogs, both young and old. If you're interested in meeting this week's adoptable cat or any of the other wonderful and deserving animals in the care of Posey Humane Society, you can visit them on Facebook or by visiting their official website, PoseyHumane.org. They are also in need of foster homes where the animals can wait for their forever families without having to stay inside the shelter.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.

Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze Most popular small dog breeds that won't make you sneeze

Most popular dog breeds that are good for families

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.