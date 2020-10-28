A New PREGAME for a Night You Might not Remember

This may be one of the most terrifying things I have ever seen. Surprisingly enough, it’s nothing to do with giving this thing a try but what is going to occur after I drink it.

We all have heard of the infamous drink Four Loko. If you don’t know what it is, first off good for you, and second, just imagine if an energy drink had a baby with a fruity and very strong adult beverage. It makes for one heck of a night out that you probably won’t remember. Anyway, Four Loko is stepping up their game for your next pre-game.

Introducing the Four Loko PREGAME. This is a single, ready to drink shot that has all of the elements of a Four Loko packed into a tiny bottle. The PREGAME comes in a 6.8-ounce bottle and is 13.9 percent ABV (alcohol by volume). Which is the same ABV as their regular 23.5-ounce can. And it just so happens that the amount of alcohol in a regular Four Loko is the same as four to five 12-ounce cans of beer. I’m telling you Four Loko is already no joke. Now, they have just created, what I am dubbing, an alcoholic bomb.

The PREGAME comes in three different flavors. There is Sour Blue Razz, Lemonade, and Sour Peach. So, pretty much all sour flavors. I have no doubt that these are going to do quite well with college kids. I can’t tell you how many people I knew in those days that drank Four Loko. Now that it’s coming in an easy to consume shot, I’m sure a night put will be even more interesting.

Sources: Delish/Consumer Reports