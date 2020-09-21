A New League of Their Own is Coming to Evansville

You have to love a feel-good story to start your week off. Luckily, I just so happen to have one that will most definitely make you smile. Who’s ready to play ball?

Coming to Evansville in the spring of 2021 is the Alternative Baseball league. This is a league designed specifically for teens and adults with autism and other disabilities. It gives these individuals a chance to play completive baseball in a league of their own. The league was started back in 2016 but has finally made its way to the tri-state and is looking for players and volunteers for the upcoming season.

The league is open to players who are at least 15 years old and up. Plus, all skill levels are welcome to play! Taylor Duncan, the league’s creator, made the league as a way for sports to have a place for everyone.

“I started this organization to give others on the spectrum the opportunity to be accepted for who they are and to be encouraged to be the best they can be.”



With numerous teams across the country, including Indianapolis and Louisville, it’s really cool to see that there is going to be a team right here in Evansville. Everyone deserves to be a part of a team at one point or another and this is a perfect way to make that happen.

If you know someone who is ready to play, you can sign them up here. You can also sign up to be a volunteer or coach on the Alternative Baseball Organization’s website.