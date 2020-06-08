2020 SWIRCA BrewFest Set for July 18th at Bosse Field

Who's ready for a drink? I think it's something we could all use right now given how 2020 has played out so far. Fortunately, we'll get our chance to sample a ton of them at the annual SWIRCA BrewFest at Bosse Field when the gates open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18th.

As in years past, the event will feature over 300 craft beers to sample from breweries all across the region. Not a big fan of brewed hops and barley? It's all good. There will also be wine, liquor, and other beverages to try, plus food samples from local restaurants will be available for you to enjoy.

General Admission tickets are available now through the SWIRCA website for $35 each until July 17th and not only get you in the event to enjoy the festivities, but will also get you a souvenir sampling glass you take home with you to remember the great time you had.

SIP and VIP tickets are also available, both of which come with a few extra perks you won't get with general admission ticket. Here's how each breaks down:

SIP (Somewhat Important Person) - $50 in advance

Enter one hour early (5:00 p.m.)

Souvenir sampling glass

VIP - $70

Enter one hour early (5:00 p.m.)

Premium parking

Souvenir sampling glass

Access to the VIP area near 1st base featuring private bar and special food.

All tickets will also be available at the gate the night of the event, however the price on general admission and SIP tickets jump $10 each if you wait until then. Why not go ahead and get them now and save a little cash?

Proceeds from the event will help SWIRCA continue to help seniors and those with disabilities live safely at home, including providing weekly services for those who want to get out of the house and visit SWIRCA for meals, Bingo, and more.