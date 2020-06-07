You Can Buy A Motorized Pool Float That Lets You Move Around The Water

The pool float game just got taken up a notch.

There's a company that is selling an inflatable pool float that can be controlled with a joystick. It was designed to move in any direction, including 360-degree spins. PoolCandy's Tube Runner is revolutionizing the way you play in the pool, lake, or river.

You know there are times when you're getting your tan on floating in the pool, and the water moves you to the shade. That's when you have to use your hands as paddles to slowly get to the sunny side of the pool. Not anymore. This float will get you to the sunny side effortlessly.

Amazon via Poolcandy

According to the float's product description, you can drive around the pool with a 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button. You can spin and turn in every direction Drive around the pool with a powerful 66-watt motor that activates at the touch of a button – spin and turn in every direction, and the 3-blade propeller is fully enclosed behind a protective safety grill.

Amazon via Poolcandy

Amazon via Poolcandy

Now, you see a float...I see bumper boats!

I only wish I had these as a kid. Do you know how much fun bumper boats are?! I suppose I can have just as much fun with them as an adult though.

Oh, could you imagine being able to use these in a lazy river? It'd be like NASCAR on water! I'm getting way too many ideas in my head on what I would do with one of these floats.

Amazon via Poolcandy

PoolCandy's Tube Runner has a high backrest and a cup holder because, well...who doesn't enjoy a nice beverage on a hot summer day? It also is quick and easy to assemble and includes an adapter so you can inflate with your hair dryer.

You can purchase the Tube Runner on Amazon for $129 right now. Check out the link below:

