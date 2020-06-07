Registration for 2020 More Than Pink Walk in Evansville Now Open

While the world may have stopped temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Susan G. Komen Foundation's fight against breast cancer continues on, and they're looking for few several (thousand) good men, women, and even children to join them.

Last year, for the first time in its history, the Foundation's biggest fundraiser evolved as the annual Race for the Cure became the More Than Pink Walk. Much of the format remained the same; thousands gathering for the common goal of raising money to help fund research, treatment, and an eventual cure for breast cancer, as well as support services for patients currently undergoing treatment. The minor change involved the physical aspect of the day. Gone was the 5K run/walk. In its place, a one-mile walk on a pre-determined course near and around Eastland Mall that invited more participation from those who may have been unable to participate in the past due to the length of the course.

As it stands now, this year's event is scheduled to happen at Eastland Mall on Sunday, September 27th beginning at 9:00 a.m. with the traditional opening ceremony followed by the walk itself. Of course, with COVID-19 continuing to be the big, pink elephant in the room, the Komen Foundation is giving participants the opportunity to be involved virtually, if they aren't comfortable being there in person.

Registration is open now through the Komen Evansville website which you can get to by clicking the button below. This year's goal is $100,000, and I have no doubt the Tri-State can not only meet that goal, but surpass it.