This Cornhole Board Takes The Game To A Whole Other Level

Cornhole might as well be considered "America's Favorite Pass Time Game". However, the game just got an upgrade.

My friends and I always bring out the cornhole boards when we get together. It makes the party fun and of course, competitive. We play game after game and the one thing we have noticed is that we throw better when we have an ice cold adult beverage in our other hand. Our theory: "the drink balances the weight of the bag for a more accurate throw." This theory hasn't be scientifically proven, but every time I see the game played, there's usually adult beverages around. So it has to mean something, right?

Earlier today, I saw some of my friends on Facebook share an image of a new type of cornhole board that goes hand in hand with adult beverages. I think I am going to call it "Ultimate Cornhole".

The board is colored in different sections. Each section has a task assigned to it. These tasks all have to do with drinking. Where ever your bag lands is what you have to do. For example: You could toss the bag and it lands on "finish your drink", you must finish your drink at that time.

Upon looking at the board, I have a few questions:

There's only one option for a point. Do you still play to 21? If so, how do you accumulate points? If your opponent lands on the same space you do, does it cancel out the task or do both of you have to do it? Does anyone really win this game?

I think the answer to the last question is everyone wins at this version of cornhole. I'd assume that you can create your own "house rules" when it comes to the questions above and the game in general. All I know is that I am totally going to make a board like this for our next game night with friends!

Would you play cornhole on this board?