Check Out 10 Things That Put the Tri-State In a Good Mood [Pics]

You don't have to look very hard, or very long, to find plenty of negative, scary or upsetting news these days. Whether it's the coronavirus and how it's affected so many people, or the frightening images we're seeing at riots around the country - or it could even be something like the doggone murder hornets, or all the celebrity deaths this year. 2020 just seems to keep kicking us as soon as we try to stand up.

That's why it's so important to us to continue to provide as much good news as we can. It's not all doom and gloom out there, and we're seeing lots of examples of people showing love and kindness to their fellow man.

Aside from specific news stories, we want you to stop, every once in a while, and remember some of the things in life that put you in a good mood. We asked you to tell us some of those things on our Facebook page recently. It's neat to see the difference from one person to the next, of what brings a smile to your face. So, here are 10 things to think about when you feel a wave of negativity about to crash down on you.