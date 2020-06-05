Brewery Looking to Pay Someone $20K to Hike and Drink Beer

Devils Backbone Brewing Company is located in Virginia, and they're looking for a new hire, a Chief Hiking Officer. This person will get paid a $20,000 stipend and of course plenty of beer to hike the Appalachian trail from Georgia to Maine. Which is a super long trek, in fact it's about 2,200 miles and will take you several months, but if hiking for months on end and enjoying beer is your dream, this is definitely the job for you!

Here's what Devils Backbone says about the job on their website:

Devils Backbone is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, just a few miles from the Appalachian Trail, so we can get our fill of fresh air any time. But folks always tell us how they wish they had the time to trek the AT from Georgia to Maine. So, why couldn’t we sponsor one lucky hiker and help them check “conquer the AT” off their bucket list? Well, that’s what we’re doing! This spring we’re accepting applications for our 2021 Chief Hiking Officer. That’s right: we’re going to pay someone to hike the Appalachian Trail in 2021. We’ll outfit our CHO with gear, fly ‘em to the trail head, and throw some big ol’ beer parties along the way. Plus, there’s a $20k stipend. Qualifications? You’ve gotta love hiking and beer. We mean really love it. We’re talking 2,200 miles, camping under the stars, pack-in-pack-out for 5-7 months love it. If this sounds like your dream job, read up on exactly what we’re looking for in our CHO below.

Below is the video of what they're looking for and how to apply for the CHO position. While I'm definitely not cutout for the long haul of the AT hike, I'd love to do it for like a couple days. So if they need a CHO apprentice for like 2 days, give me a call!