[Poll] Best Donuts in the Tri-State + National Donut Day Freebies

Friday, June 5, 2020, is National Doughnut Day, but 'Donut' you know how this day came to be? The origins of the day we celebrate glazed goodness actually began with the Salvation Army. Wait, what? Let me explain.

According to the Salvation Army, "This tradition dates back to World War I, when nearly 250 Salvation Army volunteers traveled overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support, fried confectionary, clothes and supplies to troops."

The Salvation Army has continued serving first responders and front-line workers for over 100 years. This year, they will thank front-line workers of the coronavirus pandemic by delivering donuts and hope.

Now that we can appreciate the history of National Doughnut Day, let's determine the best place to get doughnuts or donuts, in the Tri-State. Vote for your favorite or write in one we missed. We will crown the winner Friday on the MY Morning Show with Bobby & Liberty.

