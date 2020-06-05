[VOTE] What Do You Want the 2020/2021 School Year to Look Like?

The second half of the 2019/2020 school year is something that parents, teachers and most students would not want to repeat. I say most students because my son Chase actually likes never leaving the house. But seriously, will COVID-19 affect the next school year?

Honestly, last month I didn't think we would still need to wear masks. And even though the coronavirus news has kind of taken a pause, it's still here. My husband is getting tested today (Everyone at his workplace is required to). August will creep up on us, so we need to start planning for the different scenarios that we might face in the next school year.

The Warrick County School Superintendent, Brad Schneider, sent a letter to parents outlining a few possibilities. The top priority is to keep students and educators healthy. Here is part of that letter:

Warrick co letter

