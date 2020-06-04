Cracker Barrel Is Testing Beer, Wine, & Mimosa Options

Like many restaurants around the country, Cracker Barrel is slowly reopening their establishments and is testing new ways to earn money lost during the COVID-19 crisis.

One initiative that Cracker Barrel is testing has had very good results thus far. The restaurant chain conducted extensive research in the past and found that guests had an interest in beer and wine options being added to their dining experience. You spoke, and they listened.

Cracker Barrel began testing beer and wine options prior to the pandemic. Since COVID-19 put a lot of stores at a stand still, the chain has continued its testing of beer and wine as their locations have began to reopen dining rooms.

Cracker Barrel President and Chief Exeuctive Officer, Sandra B. Cochran said during an earnings call this week that beer and wine has been very popular among guests in the test markets. Along with their beer and wine selections, they are also featuring orange and strawberry mimosas. A perfect drink for their brunch hours. Sign me up!

So far, the test is in around 20 stores, but since they have been pleased with the response, they are planning on expanding the test. I called the Evansville location today to see if they were a part of the current test market. Unfortunately, they are not. However, that doesn't mean that they won't be serving beer, wine, and mimosas when Cracker Barrel expands its tests. Fingers crossed!