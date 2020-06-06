The 2020 Indiana State Fair is Canceled

The 2020 Indiana State fair was scheduled for August 7th- August 23rd and unfortunately due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been canceled. The fair will return in August 2021.

Here's the official statement from the Indiana State Fair Facebook Page:

Today the Indiana State Fair Commission and the Indiana State Fair Board announced a modified State Fair 4-H Livestock Show with additional activities that will be held on the State Fairgrounds in August. This year’s traditional Indiana State Fair will not take place. Ultimately, the difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, key elements including vendors and partners of the Fair began falling off and so we pivoted, and found a way to still serve our communities,” said Brad Chambers, Indiana State Fair Commission Chairman.

“Safety is our number one priority. We’ve spent months working through options that would allow us to host the Fair,’ said Cindy Hoye, Executive Director of the Indiana State Fair Commission. “Agriculture and youth are the foundation of our mission and the heartbeat of the Indiana State Fair, so we are determined and proud to honor our 4-H members with a version of that State Fair experience that allows Indiana’s youth to be recognized for their dedication and hard work.”

The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of all things Indiana, showcasing youth and agriculture along with great food, animals, entertainment, and exhibits. It is a complex event that requires years of planning by the staff, partners and vendors. In 2019, nearly 879,000 people attended the Indiana State Fair.

Hoye said “We are grateful for the support of our State Fair Family; each one of you who makes the iconic event possible every summer. To our beloved fans, staff, sponsors, exhibitors, 4-H & FFA members, vendors, volunteers and entertainers – we look forward to being back at full strength in August 2021.”

This is not the first time the Indiana State Fair was modified or did not take place. During the Civil War and WWII the Fairgrounds was needed to support the war effort.

For more information on the State Fair 4-H Livestock Show, 4-H projects, and an updated FAQ resource, visit IndianaStateFair.com