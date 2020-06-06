Need a Pool for Summer 2020? Your Latest D.I.Y. Must

Summer is finally but this year things look a bit different. Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the public pools in Evansville will not be open this year. Yes, I know it’s a real bummer. However, there is hope! Well, depending on if you are willing to let your inner farm child out.

There’s no better time than the present to put in your own pool, right? I mean minus the fact that it could cost you an arm and a leg. So, why not go a cheaper route? The new trend of summer 2020 is to buy a cattle trough and use it as your very own swimming pool. Honestly, it’s not a bad idea. Instead of having to spend thousands of dollars on some fancy inground pool, you can spend a couple hundred and customize it however you would like. Not to mention most cattle troughs are a pretty good size and would be a perfect lounge pool for you and your friends.

When I first saw this, I had to laugh. Solely because my grandma has said that they used to swim in the cattle troughs on her farm growing up. Now, those troughs were already in use but they still enjoyed themselves. What else is funny about this is how popular the trend really is. So much so that there is an entire website dedicated to showing you how to make the ultimate cattle trough swimming pool. From setup and installation to fun ways to accessorize your new backyard centerpiece.

It’s just a fun D.I.Y. project you can try out this summer. The setup seems relatively easy and it will be a great way to get the friends together for a unique pool day. The only way to make this even more perfect would be the addition of a pig trough hot tub. Just saying.