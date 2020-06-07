As we all start to emerge from our homes now that stay at home orders are starting to lift, you've likely got that itch to take a trip. I know I certainly do. If you're looking for something a little out of the ordinary, you'll want to check out this unusual but stunning Aribnb located in Maryville, Tennessee just an hour outside of Gatlinburg. The train car would be an amazing place to stay if you were wanting to visit the Smokey Mountains and Gatlinburg.

Offered by Superhosts Adrienne, Tayler and Dean this Airbnb Plus property is like a time capsule. According to the listing,

Hop inside this time capsule dating back to WWII. Platform1346 is a renovated troop train kitchen car that has been showcased on websites like the Travel Channel and NBC's Today show and magazines like AirBnb, House Beautiful and other news outlets all over the world. It features an open-plan layout, plank wood flooring, modern furnishings and decor, an outdoor fire pit, gazebo, and BBQ.

Platform1346 sleeps up to four guests with it's queen sized Murphy bed and sleeper sofa. It also offers a full kitchen stocked with all of the essentials you'd need to prepare your meals. In the bathroom you'll find a relaxing and elegant soaking tub. Every detail has been thought of with this property. There is even a beautiful outdoor space. There is a television and wifi available and you can rent the space for $131 per night through Airbnb. While I could try to describe the beauty of the WWII Train Car, you really have to just see it for yourself.