Mammoth Cave Reopen After Covid-19 Closure

Mammoth Cave has announced that they have reopened after closure due to Covid-19. While the park will be operating at a reduced tour schedule, they are now open to visitors. To maintain the safety of guest, only 50 tickets will be sold for each half-hour, self-guided tour. The park does recommend that you make reservations in advance of your visit by visiting the park website. Adult tickets are $18 and children's tickets are just $13. The 2 mile tours take approximately an hour and a half.

Mammoth Cave National Park is so much more than just 400+ miles of cave system underground in Kentucky. The park also encapsulates 53,000 acres of Kentucky forest and includes campsites and campgrounds too.