Mammoth Cave Reopen After Covid-19 Closure
Mammoth Cave has announced that they have reopened after closure due to Covid-19. While the park will be operating at a reduced tour schedule, they are now open to visitors. To maintain the safety of guest, only 50 tickets will be sold for each half-hour, self-guided tour. The park does recommend that you make reservations in advance of your visit by visiting the park website. Adult tickets are $18 and children's tickets are just $13. The 2 mile tours take approximately an hour and a half.
Mammoth Cave National Park is so much more than just 400+ miles of cave system underground in Kentucky. The park also encapsulates 53,000 acres of Kentucky forest and includes campsites and campgrounds too.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app