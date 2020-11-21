We may not be able to get together for our usual holiday social events, gatherings and charity galas but that's not stopping our friends at Albion Fellows Bacon Center from hosting a virtual holiday hangout!

You can join Albion Fellows Bacon Center for the Virtual Holiday Evening of Hope from the comfort of your own home via Zoom. Although the event is free to attend, you are asked to register in advance of the virtual event taking place December 3, 2020 beginning at 6pm. Once you register, you'll receive an email confirmation giving you all the details you need to log into the virtual event. There will be a number of wonderful prizes given away during the event as well as the live drawing of the Albion Fellows Bacon Center Half-pot Raffle. You don't need to be in attendance of the virtual event to win! If you don't have your half-pot ticket yet, you can email info@albioncenter.org to get yours.

Prizes that will be available only to those in attendance of the Virtual Holiday Evening of Hope include one $200 gift card to Amy's on Franklin and also a $200 gift card from the Diamond Galleria. Remember the virtual event is free to attend but you do need to register in advance. During the event, there will be a live painting performance from artist, Aaron Kizer as well as mixology demonstrations from John at Mo's House. There will also be the chance to hear from a survivor who has learned to heal with the support of the services offered by Albion Fellows Bacon Center.

To register for the virtual event, go here.