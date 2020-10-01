You Can Zipline Underground With Zombies In Louisville

Have you ever wanted to feel like you were actually a part of the show "The Walking Dead" you have your chance (kinda) while ziplining through zombies in Louisville.

Louisville Mega Caverns have unveiled a new attraction for the month of October that sounds thrilling and scary. It's called Mega Zombie Zips. This ziplining attraction features six underground zip lines, "including a spooky fun filled dual racing zip, two challenge bridges that will test your skill, balance, and mettle," according to their website.

I don't know about you but this sounds like a blast. First off, you are ziplining in the world's only fully underground zip lining course. You're underground, there's heights, it's cold and dark, and on top of that, you are flying over a sea of zombies! Sign me up! You best believe that I will go dressed as Daryl Dixon (minus the crossbow). Just thinking about it is getting me excited for October.

You can book your Mega Zombie Zips adventure now. They will be happening each day throughout the month of October except for Tuesdays. It should be noted that you must be at least 7 years old and weigh between 55 and 285 lbs. Anyone under 15 must be accompanied by an adult on tour. You also have to complete a waiver to participate and wear your own mask.

If you'd like to learn more and book a Mega Zombie Zips adventure, you can do so by visiting their website here.

Oh, and if zombies aren't your thing, Louisville Mega Caverns has so much more to offer. They have the world's only fully underground Zip Lines & Adventure Tour (MEGA ZIPS), the world’s only fully underground aerial ropes challenge course (MEGA QUEST), a 10-stories-underground Historic Tram Tour (MEGA TRAM), the largest indoor bike park in the world (MEGA BIKE PARK), a guided e-bike tour (MEGA E-BIKES), and of course, Lights Under Louisville, the world's only fully underground holiday light show. See for yourself in the gallery below: