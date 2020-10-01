Colts to Honor Those Battling Cancer with Crucial Catch Campaign

Since 2009, the NFL has dedicated the month of October to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and treatment through their "Crucial Catch" campaign with each team participating in a variety of ways, namely players wearing articles of pink on their uniforms, and wrapping goal posts in pink padding like the one pictured above. In addition to those ways, our Indianapolis Colts are also looking to celebrate and honor cancer survivors as well as those currently battling the disease.

The team is currently looking to select 25 "Crucial Catch Warriors," and are accepting nominations through their website. The online form includes spaces for your name and contact info along with space where you can share the name of the individual your nominating and their story. While the website does not go into detail as to what your nominee will win if they are selected as one of the 25, there are spaces to select their t-shirt size, the name of their favorite restaurant, and their favorite snack, so I'm assume they will receive some sort of gift from the team related to those things. I'm also assuming that during a normal year, they may have been invited to a game to be part of halftime ceremony. However, considering this is anything but a normal year, and cancer patients certainly fall into the high risk category for catching COVID-19, that may not be the case. Again, I'm completely speculating here.

The site also doesn't mention a deadline for making your nomination, so I would suggest doing so sooner rather than later. It does, however, say the nominee must be a resident of Indiana to be considered.

[Source: Indianapolis Colts]